Ottawa County offers free COVID-19 testing this weekend

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The state of Michigan has approved a free community testing event in Ottawa County this weekend.

It will take place at West Ottawa High School Campus Saturday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Guard will do the testing. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Ottawa County employees will provide support.

The health department said the event will help health officials identify COVID-19 infection and isolate positive cases.

Some people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms and don’t know they have it, the health department said, and they can continue spreading the virus.

People who live in the 49424 zip code and people of Hispanic or Latinx ethnicity have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Ottawa County, health officials said citing the information here.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 57,731. The death toll increased by 37, which included 11 from a review of death certificate data; the total is now 5,553.

In Ottawa County there is a total of 786 case of COVID-19 and 35 deaths as of Tuesday.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

