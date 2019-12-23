OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than 2,000 people in Ottawa County are without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The affected area is in Robinson Township just east of Grand Haven Township. The Consumers Energy outage map said the cause of the outage was an animal, but no other information was available.

Power is expected to be restored to the area between 1 and 2 p.m. Monday.

