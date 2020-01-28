WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Officials in Ottawa County voted 11-0 Tuesday to continue allowing refugees to resettle there in compliance with a recent executive order.

President Trump signed the order last fall, which tasks local municipalities with announcing whether they will place refugees in their communities. Later clarification by the federal government places the responsibility with counties.

At an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting two weeks ago, dozens of people, including a county employee, spoke in favor of the resolution. Tuesday, several people spoke for and against continuing refugee resettlement. Others asked for the vote to be tabled for more deliberation

Since 2015, Bethany Christian Services has resettled 28 cases and more than 75 people in the Holland area, mainly from Afghanistan and the Congo. More than 80 churches supported the endeavor with 38 cosponsoring families.

The refugee resettlement program is federally funded, and the county says continuing this process won't cost any additional money to the taxpayer. Any of the refugees now coming to Ottawa County will be a part of the historically low bar of 18,000 approved refugees that president Trump set last year.

