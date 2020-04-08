Sheriff's office: Road rage leads to crash on US-31, two people injured

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a road rage incident caused a crash on US-31 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on northbound US-31 at Pierce Street.

The sheriff's office said both vehicles were northbound and witnesses told authorities they were speeding. The road rage incident started in Holland Township and continued northbound.

A Chevy Uplander driven by a 50-year-old Holland man was in the driving lane and a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 19-year-old Grand Haven man was in the passing lane. The sheriff's office said the driver of the Uplander swerved in front of the Passat and then hit his brakes, making the Passat lose control.

Evidence at the scene indicated that at some point, the two vehicles struck each other and both went off the roadway. The Uplander rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The driver of the Uplander and a 20-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Passat was not injured.

Traffic on northbound US-31 was down to one lane for over an hour while authorities investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone that may have witnessed it to contact the sheriff's office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.