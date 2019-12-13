OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — One person is dead following a crash on Port Sheldon Street near 96th Avenue. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, a vehicle went off the road, rolled and hit a tree. There was one person inside. That person was pinned in and pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be released after the driver's family has been notified.

The road opened back up just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

