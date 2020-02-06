Jenison man hospitalized after rollover crash

Authorities said a driver involved in a rollover crash early Tuesday was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 89-year-old Jenison man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Ottawa County early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 7 a.m. at Baldwin Street and Georgetown Center Drive in Georgetown Township.

Deputies were called to the area on reports of a two car crash where one of the vehicles had rolled over and someone was pinned inside.

The press release said a 2012 GMC Yukon was leaving a parking lot, without stopping, and was hit by an eastbound 2013 Honda CRV. The sheriff's office said the impact caused the Yukon to rollover. The driver, an 89-year-old Jenison man, was trapped inside.

The sheriff's office said crews from Georgetown Fire/Rescue were able to get him out. The Jenison man suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital. He is in good condition and expected to recover.

The driver of the Honda CRV was treated and released at the scene.

