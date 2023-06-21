Group of Ottawa Co. churches forms coalition opposing Ottawa Impact

The coalition has criticized Ottawa Impact and county commissioners for their views on freedom, separation of church and state and freedom of religion.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A group of Ottawa County churches are speaking out against Ottawa Impact and some county commissioners.

Called the Unifying Coalition of Ottawa County in partnership with Ottawa County Unifying Congregations, the group's forming is in response to recent actions and comments made by some Ottawa County commissioners.

In total, eight churches have formed the coalition: First Presbyterian Church in Holland; First United Methodist Church in Holland; Grace Episcopal Church in Holland; Holland United Church of Christ; Hope Church (RCA) in Holland; Maple Avenue Ministries (RCA/CRC) in Holland; Parkwood Presbyterian in Jenison; and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven.

The coalition says they reject the county commission's interpretation of freedom, saying it is something that potentially endangers residents of the community.

The coalition is also calling for separation of church and state, something that community members against Ottawa Impact claim has been blurred since the new commission took over.

The Unifying Coalition of Ottawa County's website states, "Together—we belong," which appears to be in contrast to a change county commissioners made months ago, when the county's motto was changed from "Where you belong" to "Where freedom rings."

In a release, the coalition is calling for other congregations to join the coalition.

"Healing and reconciliation are deeply needed in Ottawa County, a place which has been and can continue to be a place where all belong," the statement reads. "We call on elected leaders to support the common good of all residents. We encourage all residents to be active and informed participants in local governance and to support candidates and policies that will advance the common good."

The coalition says it is backed by political action groups Vote Common Good West Michigan and Ottawa Integrity PAC, which was formed in direct opposition to the Ottawa Impact group.

