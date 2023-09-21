2 hospitalized with West Nile Virus in Ottawa Co.; officials urging Michiganders to take precautions

Officials say it is believed they became infected after being bitten by mosquitoes in West Michigan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been infected with West Nile Virus in Ottawa County, according to the health department.

Officials say both people have not traveled recently, and it is believed they became infected after being bitten by mosquitoes in West Michigan. Both have been hospitalized.

The health department is encouraging Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites with the following guidance:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer's directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

Eight in 10 people who become infected will not experience severe symptoms. They may experience fever, headache, body aches and joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes.

Some people may become seriously ill from the virus and experience high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, vision loss, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, numbness, paralysis or go into a coma.

There is no prescription medication or vaccine for West Nile Virus. It is primarily treated with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required.

This is the highest number of West Nile Virus cases in Ottawa County since 2018. For more information on the virus, click here.

