Police arrest suspect after striking 4 patrol vehicles in Ottawa County

The suspect has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver for eluding police and striking four patrol vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 4:40 p.m., a sheriff's office deputy saw a dark colored Toyota Camry quickly weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-196 in Zeeland Township. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over as it exited at Byron Road.

Police said the driver refused to stop and continued west on Business I-196, now driving a speeds slower than the posted speed limit. When the driver approached 96th Avenue, police said the suspect intentionally struck a sheriff's patrol car, then hit two assisting patrol cars from the Zeeland Police Department.

The vehicle continued west on Business I-196 before turning north on 112th Avenue and west on Lakewood Boulevard. The suspect then struck another patrol car before losing control and going off the road before coming to a rest against a building.

The suspect driver was taken into custody. The suspect and none of the officers involved were injured. The suspect has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer, operating while intoxicated and several other charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.