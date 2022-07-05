2 teenagers seriously injured in Port Sheldon Twp. crash

Police say the vehicle struck a large tree and both occupants, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were ejected.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers were seriously injured Monday night after striking a tree in Port Sheldon Township.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive. A 2010 Ford Fusion had been northbound when the driver ran off the roadway in a curve, police say. The vehicle struck a large tree and both occupants, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were ejected.

Both women sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Police say seatbelts were not being used at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.