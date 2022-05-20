x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ottawa County

1 injured after being rear-ended on US-31

A 37-year-old Spring Lake man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on US-31 early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Buchanan Street in Ottawa County. A 2000 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on US-31 when it rear-ended a 2001 Acura. The Acura spun out into the ditch.

The Acura's driver, a 37-year-old Spring Lake man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Malibu, a 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man, was uninjured. He reportedly told police that he was driving 70 to 75 mph at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of US-31 were closed for about an hour for cleanup and investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Drivers concerned about growing roadkill on I-196