1 injured after being rear-ended on US-31

A 37-year-old Spring Lake man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on US-31 early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Buchanan Street in Ottawa County. A 2000 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on US-31 when it rear-ended a 2001 Acura. The Acura spun out into the ditch.

The Acura's driver, a 37-year-old Spring Lake man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, a 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man, was uninjured. He reportedly told police that he was driving 70 to 75 mph at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of US-31 were closed for about an hour for cleanup and investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.