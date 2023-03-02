Temporary restraining order blocks firing of Ottawa Co. health officer

The court will discuss whether the temporary restraining order should be extended on March 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order that will prevent Adeline Hambley, Ottawa County health officer, from being removed from her position.

This comes months after the Board of Commissioners voted to make Hambley the Interim Health Officer while they worked to hire Nathaniel Kelly for that position. Kelly has been an outspoken critic of pandemic safety measures like masking and social distancing.

On Thursday, Judge Jenny McNeill ruled that Hambley showed "she requires relief to maintain the status quo," and said Hambley cannot be removed from her position at this time.

The decision to fire Hambley back on Jan. 3 has caused controversy across the county. On Monday, public comment lasted several hours, with residents both supporting the board's decision and calling to overturn it.

"I learned a long time ago that certain positions require extensive experience in addition to appropriate educational credentials. Ms. Hambley has both of those," said an Ottawa County resident in support of Hambley.

Others thought that Kelly would be a good change for the county.

"I am here in favor of Nathan Kelly as the health director for Ottawa County," said another resident. "We need someone who can think outside of the political box with truth and righteousness."

Hambley has also filed a lawsuit against Ottawa County and seven out of the eight new commissioners who took office in January. The lawsuit states "the demotion of Hambley to 'Interim' Health officer was a constructive termination of her employment as the Health Officer for the County." The lawsuit asks a judge to remove the "Interim" designation, and award Hambley an unspecified amount of punitive damages.

The court will discuss whether the temporary restraining order should be extended on March 13.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.