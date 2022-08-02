x
74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck

The woman is expected to survive her injuries. The other driver, a 46-year-old Bangor man, was uninjured.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township.

Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Bangor man, was uninjured. Police say he had the right of way at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

