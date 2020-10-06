Two women injured in rollover crash in Ottawa County

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two young women were injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 8 p.m. on Filmore Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff's office said an 18-year-old from Wyoming was driving a 2001 Grand Prix on the portion of Fillmore Street that's curved. She failed to turn on the curve and lost control of her vehicle, rolling over.

The driver and her passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, sustained minor injuries. They are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident. No other details about the crash where released.

