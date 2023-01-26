2 injured, including 12-year-old, in crash involving school bus

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man and a 12-year-old boy were injured Thursday morning after a car and school bus collided.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the intersection of Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue. A 41-year-old man had been driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on Lincoln Street when a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus attempting to turn left onto 128th Avenue drove into his path.

The man sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. A 12-year-old boy was in the backseat of the Fusion and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the bus was injured. There were eight students onboard who were transferred to another bus.

This crash remains under investigation.

