4-year-old girl found after hourslong search in corn field

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 4-year-old girl is safe after being missing for nearly three hours on Saturday.

Police said shortly after 8 p.m., they received a report of a 4-year-old that was missing in a corn field on 40th Avenue in Wright Township. Deputies coordinated a search for the child, and they were assisted by nearly 10 other agencies.

K9 units from the sheriff's office, the Holland Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police all helped.

A number of friends, family and neighbors also joined the search efforts.

The search was over several hundred acres of fields that were still covered with standing corn, which slowed down search efforts. After about three hours, the girl was located by a K9 about 1 mile from where she was last seen.

She was treated for exposure concerns and was released to family with no injuries.

