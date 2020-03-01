OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for two teens who were last seen on New Year's Day—one of whom was swept off the Holland pier by a wave.

Friday, police said the searches are ongoing.

Hunter Klompstra.

Hunter Klompstra, 18, disappeared in the early morning hours on Jan. 1. Police said he left a friend's New Year's Eve party on foot near the Grand River in Coopersville.

Volunteers and law enforcement started the search on Thursday, conducting an extensive search of the inland area. Members of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Dive team are now focusing their efforts on a stretch of the Grand River.

Over 75 people volunteered to help look for Klompstra on Thursday. He is described as being 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey, hooded sweatshirt. He also had on a dark brown coat.

The sheriff's office said they do not need assistance from volunteers on Friday.

Eliza Trainer, 16, was swept off the pier at Holland State Park.

The sheriff's office is also looking for Eliza Trainer, a 16-year-old who fell into Lake Michigan on New Year's Day after being swept off the Holland State Park pier around 11:30 p.m.

She is presumed dead, police said.

Trainer and an 18-year-old boy were visiting from the east side of the state to see Lake Michigan for the first time, Sgt. Jay Douglas with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. They were both knocked into the rough waters by a wave, but the boy was able to get out of the water and call 911.

Crews started the search Wednesday night, but it was suspended on Thursday because of dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan. The sheriff's office said Friday conditions remain hazardous because of high wind and waves, but the dive team and Marine Patrol are continuing to look for Trainer.

Police said sheriff's office boats are using sonar technology in the search. Crews have also employed drones from the Holland Township and Park Township fire departments.

