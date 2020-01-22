GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 33-year-old Grand Haven man was hospitalized after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7:15 a.m. on 160th Avenue, near Robbins Road.

Deputies say the Grand Haven man was walking along the edge of the road in dark clothing despite there being a bike path and sidewalk on 160th Avenue that was already cleared of snow.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Grand Haven, did not see the pedestrian in the dark area and struck him.

The 33-year-old Grand Haven man was taken to the North Ottawa Hospital to treat some minor injuries. The driver was not hurt in the incident.

The sheriff's department was assisted by Grand Haven Township Fire and Rescue, as well as Noch Ambulance Wednesday morning.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.