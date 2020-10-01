HOLLAND, Mich — An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in Holland Township.

This crash occurred on 120th Avenue at Willow Wood South Drive. The victim was crossing the street and was hit by what the sheriff's office is calling an "unknown vehicle."

After hitting the man, deputies said the driver left the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to an area hospital by AMR Ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

The only information released about the suspect's car was that it was is possibly a dark colored sedan with side damage, specifically to the drivers side mirror.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

MORE FROM OTTAWA COUNTY:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.