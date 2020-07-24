Single car crash kills man in Ottawa County

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man has died following a single car crash in Georgetown Township in Ottawa County.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Preliminary investigation showed the 30-year-old driver was driving east on Parsons Street when he drifted from the roadway, striking a tree.

Responding medical crews pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time while family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

