Livonia man rescued after boat flips in Grand River in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 51-year-old boater is expected to be OK after authorities say his aluminum boat capsized and flipped over in the Grand River Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 1:15 p.m. along the river in the area of South Street near Prospect Street in Spring Lake.

The Livonia man was on his 12-foot aluminum boat when it flipped. He was able to get on top of it and call for help.

Authorities said he was the only one on board at the time.

First responders arrived and were able to pull him out of the water as well as recover his boat.

Medics treated him at the scene for exposure to the elements.

