OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7:45 p.m. at a mobile home in the Holiday West Mobile Home Park, located at 3611 Butternut Dr. in Park Township.

Deputies were called the area on reports of a fight between two people who knew each other.

Not long after deputies started investigating the fight at the mobile home park, a stabbing victim showed up to Holland Hospital with wounds to his leg and torso.

While investigating the scene, deputies discovered a 34-year-old woman at the mobile home had outstanding warrants not related to the fight or stabbing. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

The victim, a 36-year-old Fennville man, is not cooperating with the investigation deputies said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4563.

