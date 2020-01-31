ALLENDALE, Mich. — A principal at an Ottawa County early childhood education facility is helping teachers promote literacy with weekly story videos.

Kindergarten is where children get a jump start for reading progress, said Christy Dehning, a teacher at Allendale Early Childhood Education Center.

The new building is home to pre-school, pre-K and kindergarten students. They're immersed in literacy efforts as early as possible.

In an effort to continue education, first-year Principal Blake Smolen started recording videos of himself reading children's stories. He posts them to YouTube and sends them to parents each week.

"I came up with the idea pretty much the first week of school," Smolen said. "I just want the kids to know I truly am interested in their education [and for] them to be able to have some things to do at home that they can still be learning."

Smolen's animated way of reading resonates with the kids, said Kyle Stelmach. Her son, August, is in the pre-K program.

"He's pre-read the book and practices, and it's fun," Stelmach said. "Lots of parents have a hard time finding enough time read in the day, and these videos are a fun way for there to be a book, even if it's on your phone or TV."

The goal is to keep the kids entertained and wanting to learn, Smolen said.

"I care about them learning to read," he said. "I'm not just there to make sure teachers are doing there jobs."

