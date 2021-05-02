Suspect arrested after scare near GVSU

A deputy saw the suspect point a gun at a group of people walking on the sidewalk. They were arrested and no one was hurt.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is in custody after an incident at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.

Around 1:20 a.m. a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was investigating a loud party complaint at the complex located on the corner of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street. Several people approached him saying they had just heard gunshots in the area.

That deputy started searching for the source of the gunfire and saw a car going north on 48th Avenue. The driver was pointing a gun out of the window, aiming at a group of people who were walking on the sidewalk.

The deputy pulled the suspect over and arrested them. A loaded gun was found in the car. The suspect is being held at the Ottawa County Jail on several charges related to the incident. No one was hurt.

