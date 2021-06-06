Suspect sought after assault at Holland State Park

The victim sustained minor injuries. Deputies are looking for a white male in his 20s with brown hair. He's suspected to drive a black four-door sedan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an assault that happened Saturday evening at Holland State Park.

The department says the call came in around 7:30 p.m., but the assault itself happened sometime between 2 and 5 p.m.

The caller said near the bathrooms at the main pavilion, a man approached them with a knife and threatened them. The man forced them into a car before driving to an unknown location and releasing them.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with brown hair, standing between 5'10" and 6' tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He was wearing black and blue shorts and a white t-shirt. He left the area in an unknown black four-door sedan.

The victim had minor injuries from the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.

