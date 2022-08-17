Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the Jeep full of teenagers blew through a stop sign into the path of a gravel truck. The truck's driver wasn't hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Investigators believe a 17-year-old from Wyoming was driving a Jeep with four other teenagers inside.

Authorities said the Jeep disregarded the stop sign, and pulled out into the path of a gravel truck.

Deputies pulled the passengers out of the Jeep, which had caught on fire.

The sheriff's office said one of the passengers inside the Jeep, a 17-year-old from Kentwood died at the scene. The Jeep's driver and three other passengers were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

The truck's driver wasn't hurt.

The intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue was closed while the Sheriff's Office continues the investigation. It has since reopened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.