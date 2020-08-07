Teenager injured in four wheeler accident

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet, deputies said.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A 15-year girl from Hudsonville was injured after driving a four wheeler into a Jeep Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a release that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 28th Avenue in Jamestown Township just after 3:30 p.m.

The department said the four wheeler was going north and the Jeep was pulling out of a driveway when the two collided. The driver of the Jeep was a 26-year-old man also from Hudsonville who was uninjured in the incident.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet, deputies said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Following the accident, 28th Avenue between Adams and Perry Street was closed.

