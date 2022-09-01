3 teens face charges in Ottawa Co. church burglary

Ottawa County detectives believe three teenagers got into the building through a window. They got away with electronics and computer equipment.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Three teens are accused of stealing thousands of dollar worth of equipment and money from an Ottawa County church.

Police say Life Stream Church, located on the 6500 block of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township, was burglarized on both Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

Investigators believe three suspects got into the building through a window and took electronics and computer equipment. The total value of property stolen from the church was believed to be several thousand dollars.

Police identified three juveniles, all 16 years old, as the suspects in this case. Multiple search warrants were issued at two suspected homes and police were able to locate evidence and stolen property. It has since been returned to the church.

The teens' names are not being released and police say they were turned over to their parents. They will be referred to Juvenile Court for charges related to theft.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

