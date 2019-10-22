GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Key witnesses to a shooting by a suspected gang member on trial for murder are unreliable, a defense attorney said Tuesday.

"The witnesses who can tell you what happened are a group of, quite frankly, lying teenagers," said Defense Attorney Christopher Kessel in his opening statement. His client, Juan Sandro Cabrera, is charged with killing 14-year-old Troy "TJ" Wells at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township on Feb. 16.

Kessel went on to say several witnesses had lied under oath and were only concerned with clearing their names.

Witnesses testified in April that Cabrera was a member of the Latin Kings gang and posed for a picture holding a rifle the night of the shooting.

The case is not complicated, said Assistant Ottawa County Prosecutor JoEllen Haas in her opening statement.

"The defendant came out of room 230 with an assault rifle, shot TJ no fewer than six times from a few feet away," Haas said. "TJ was unarmed. That's what happened."

She said surveillance video from the hotel will corroborate her point. Witnesses at the preliminary hearing said the shooting happened after a Latin King got into got into a fight with Wells, who was thought to be affiliated with the rival Gangster Disciples.

TJ Wells, 14.

GoFundMe

Cabrera was arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting in Watersmeet, Michigan, more than 500 miles from the scene.

Initially, authorities charged the wrong person in the shooting death after multiple people misidentified the suspect, Haas said.

"We will know at one point or another each one of these kids is lying because their stories intersect drastically in ways that can't possibly both be true," Kessel said.

The jury was selected Tuesday afternoon in Judge Karen Miedema's courtroom. The trial is expected to last more than a week.

