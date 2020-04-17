COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — An Ottawa County truck driver is using the novel coronavirus pandemic to spend more time with his children and bringing them along on supply deliveries.

"Since they've been out of school, they get to experience everyday life of what I have to go through, what I deal with," said Cody Kooman, a driver for Coopersville-based Destin Transportation.

Kooman ships produce, meats, ice cream and other items. He's still making all his regular deliveries with processes impacted by COVID-19.

"We're being loaded and unloaded way quicker than normal," he said. "There are certain places we're going where we would usually be in the dock between two and four hours, and we're out in 30 minutes."

Since schools stopped in-class learning, Kooman has brought three of his four kids on routes. He recently took his oldest son, Zaid, on a trip to Minnesota, stopping in Iowa at the world's largest truck stop.

"We stay by each other," Kooman said. "We go in and he goes to the bathroom. We wash our hands, obviously. Then we grab food and quickly get out."

Kooman is a third-generation truck driver. He wanted to show his kids his family tradition, just as his parents did with him.

"It's in my blood," he said. "It's really a fantastic experience for them."

