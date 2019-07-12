OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa County deputies responded to a report of a two-car crash.

When deputies got to the scene at 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township, they found two cars against a nearby apartment building. Their investigation found that one of the cars ran the blinking red light at Pierce Street and hit the other car. The force of the collision forced the two cars off the roadway and into the building.

The drivers of both vehicles was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the car that ran the light refused medical treatment.

The building suffered minor structural damage. Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

