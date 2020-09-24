Two cars stolen from used car dealer in Allendale

The vehicles have not been located yet.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a used car dealership where two vehicles were stolen.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Miedema Auto Sales, located at 9347 Lake Michigan Dr., just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When deputies got to the scene they found that suspects forced their way into Miedema by breaking an overhead garage door. Two vehicles were stolen.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for the vehicles. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.

