Two cyclists injured after crash with car

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are hurt after running their bikes into the side of a car in Ottawa County. It happened at approximately 11:13 p.m. Friday night on Butternut Drive in Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the cyclists, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old from the Holland area, were trying to cross five lanes of traffic on Butternut Drive in the dark. The Sheriff's Office says neither of their bikes had lights.

The Sheriff's Office says the two bikes hit a northbound car that was being driven by a 29-year-old from Holland Township.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old was treated and released on scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

