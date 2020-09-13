Two hurt after rollover crash in Ottawa County

Deputies believe alcohol might be a factor.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are hurt after an overnight crash in Ottawa County. A deputy happened by a crash that had just occurred in the eastbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive near 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda CR-V was in the right-hand lane going eastbound and a red Mini Cooper was in the left-hand lane going eastbound. The driver of the black Honda attempted to make an abrupt left turn, right into the path of the Mini Cooper. The Mini Cooper then rolled several times.

Both drivers' injuries are minor and both were released from paramedics on the scene. Deputies believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

