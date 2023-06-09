'A year ago, we didn't even know if he would survive': West Ottawa High School student looks back on recovery one year after crash

Though the former wide receiver can no longer play, he's recovered enough to work with the team as their manager.

HOLLAND, Michigan — It's been one year since a car crash left Sam Smalldon unresponsive and in critical condition.

Sam suffered multiple skull fractures, two brain bleeds, bruised lungs and broken bones, requiring multiple surgeries.

One year later, he's back on his feet and back on the field.

"A year ago, we didn't even know if he would survive," said Jill Smalldon, Sam's mom. "I don't think I quite understand how amazing it is actually, the fact that he is standing here now."

Though the former wide receiver can no longer play, he's recovered enough to work with the team as their manager.

"It feels great," Sam said. "I mean, this is my favorite sport for sure, and the fact that I'm even doing something is so nice."

His coach says having Sam back makes the team whole.

"Just the completeness of having Sam around," Coach Patrick Collins said. "Our guys realize it's bigger than football. That's what's special."

He adds that Sam's story of recovery is what drives the team.

"He's really the epitome of what we want to be the way. He's battling and working each day, and it's all we're trying to do in a football program," Collins said.

As for Sam's future, he plans to stay on the field. Next fall, he's planning on attending Grand Valley State University to study athletic training.

He says he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his family, friends and the community.

"Thank you guys for everything that you've done. It's really helped me," Sam said.

West Ottawa football's next game is a home game against Caledonia on Friday at 7 p.m.

