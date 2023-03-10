Ottawa County man's wife charged with careless use of a firearm causing death, lying to police after dispute

Keith Gardner, 41, was shot in the torso in January. His 41-year-old wife who was home at the time is now facing charges related to his death.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — The Ottawa County Prosecutor has authorized charges in the shooting death of Keith Gardner, who deputies said was fatally wounded during a domestic situation in January.

His wife, a 41-year-old woman, is facing careless use of a firearm causing death and lying to a police officer charges.

Deputies arrested her Friday morning and took her into custody without incident. She awaits arraignment.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a home in the 17300 block of 120th Avenue. Responding officers found Gardner, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say a single shot was fired during a domestic situation. Gardner's two teenage children and his spouse were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured, police say.

Authorities are still investigating this shooting, so anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88- SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

