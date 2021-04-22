Zeeland family farm still hoping to change decision from township on farm stand

"It's not us versus them," said John Said. "It's what is the larger issue we're trying to address here?"

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Last week, we told you about a dispute in Holland Township between the planning commission and a local family-owned farm.

On Tuesday, the planning commission held a special meeting, but one side still feels like no progress has been made.

Megan Visser has been part of the family farm for more than a decade. "We feel like we're fighting for so much more than ourselves," she said.

The Visser family is hoping to change a decision made by the Holland Township Planning Commission so they can re-open their farm stand along Chicago Drive.

The stand was ordered to close by the township in May of last year because it violated zoning rules.

The Vissers then filed a request for temporary authorization but that was denied by the township board in August.

John D. Said, Director of Community Development for the township, said they have given the Visser's extensive reasoning, and that it is not a decision based solely on this one issue, but rather a discussion working toward making change to the existing ordinance.

"It's not us versus them," said John. "It's what is the larger issue we're trying to address here?"

The latest discussion was on Tuesday during a special planning commission meeting via zoom.

"We had an extensive conversation the meeting went on for probably about an hour and a half," John said, "and it was really a conversation around different kinds of zoning strategies."

The Vissers listened in on the public meeting and heard them discuss other solutions for farm stands, but Megan Visser said there are only a few options that meet the standards for both the farm and the township.

"Right now that's what they seem to be discussing and that's what they put forward on Tuesday at the meeting," Visser said. "But they did not want to discuss our issue any further."

The Vissers are also expressing their frustration with their special text amendment being denied.

"It's really frustrating and they're not really giving a whole lot of reason as to why," Visser said. "I think that's the purpose of a board. To take their laws and interpret them at their discretion."

John said, the township's attorney advised them not to grant the special exception.

"If we're to approve it for one, then a precedent is set for approving it for pretty much anything else," he said.

She said the planning commission is working diligently to make changes that are in the community's best interest.

"There's really a lot to unpack in this issue and it's going to be a great conversation and it already has been," he said. "The planning commission is trying to be as far-reaching and as globally-thinking as they can."

But for the Visser's, they're still focused on re-opening their farm stand.

Family friend Joel Miedema said, "They're good people and they're just trying to make a living for their family and I just say why not? Why not?"

"We've got plenty of work here on the farm that needs to get done we're still going forward in our day-to-day life," said Megan Visser. "The world doesn't stop turning just because of this, but at the same time this would really help our farm and would really help our community."

