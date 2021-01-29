Get Hooked: Go ice fishing this weekend!

This week's Out and About with Sam Jacques explores the popular winter sport of ice fishing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In this week's Out and About, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Sam Jacques explores ice fishing!

This time-honored sport is in full swing and it's important to have a few safety tips in mind.

Thanks to this week's cold temperatures, the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's ice fishing report states you can get out in some bays and small lakes in the region. However, no matter how perfect the ice may look, you should always use extreme caution.

DNR conversation officer Lt. Gerald Thayer explained that the number one way to stay safe on the ice is to always assume that no ice is safe ice. Thayer further explained that this assumption will make you watch what you're doing very closely.

"This will make you a little nervous, but our fears are not always bad. Sometimes our fear protects us and if you do that you're probably going to be safe in how you are operating," stated Thayer.

Ice Safety Tips

Michigan's DNR website has listed the following safety tips:

Test ice thickness and quality using a spud, needle bar, or auger. Strongest ice: clear with a bluish tint. Weak ice: ice formed by melted and refrozen snow. Appears milky. Stay off the ice with slush on top. Slush ice is only half as strong as clear ice and indicates the ice is not freezing from the bottom. A sudden cold front with low temperatures can create cracks within a half-day. A warm spell may take several days to weaken ice and cause the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night. Ice weakens with age. If there’s ice on the lake but water around the shoreline, be extra cautious. Stronger the current on the lake, the more likely the ice will give to open water. Avoid areas of ice with protruding debris like logs or brush.

Breaking The Ice

A large portion of the Great Lakes, as well as the deeper areas on all lakes, are still considered unsafe at this time. Thayer explained the following reminders if you were

Do not panic. Leave your winter clothing on - it can help you float and stay warm. Return to where you came from- this is most likely the strongest ice. Once you’ve pulled yourself back up safely - try rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.

While ice fishing may seem as simple as drilling a hole and dropping in your line, be sure to do your homework before heading out on the ice!

