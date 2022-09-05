Outdoor destination tourism continues to grow in West Michigan

At Outdoor Adventures Resort in Grand Haven, there were only about three empty lots during the holiday weekend.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, as well as the peak season for tourism in Michigan. While parts of the travel industry continue to recover after pandemic shutdowns, one section is still seeing growth.

The Michigan Tourism Office says visits to outdoor destinations like campgrounds saw an increase in activity, compared to other areas of tourism.

"We've been out here since Friday afternoon," Gary Rohde, a camper at Outdoor Adventures Resort in Grand Haven, says.

At the campground, more than 100 people checked out on Labor Day, leaving it half full. Throughout the holiday weekend, there were only about three empty lots.

"Because of COVID, more people bought campers and could enjoy the outdoors without everything being closed down," Rohde says.

He's been camping for years, and he's definitely noticed bigger crowds since 2020. But still, staycations are his preferred getaway.

"Because you get to pack and do whatever you want. And it's something nice and quiet and something you own," Rohde says.

Chief Experience Officer Alex Webber says they've stayed consistently busy across all their Michigan locations.

"I've spoken with a few other campground owners who are in a similar state they demand has remained high," he says. "We like to think we were the initial social distancers, because you can come out and safely enjoy some outdoor time with your family at a safe distance. So that certainly has helped through the last few summers. And I think RV sales have been kind of indicative of that too. But we've had a couple of really good seasons and we hope that continues into 2023."

The pandemic did create some challenges that stuck around this summer.

"Some of the supply chain shortages impact us with the ordering for any of our various amenities and locations, but I think the labor challenge has been probably the biggest (challenge)," Webber says.

But overall, he's expecting more good seasons to come.

"It's a really healthy time for the camping industry," Webber says.

There was one hiccup this summer, the Fourth of July was a little less busy than normal. Webber says that could've been due to high gas prices at the time.

