Outgoing Grand Rapids Police Chief reflects on three decades on the force

Eric Payne was sworn in as police chief in July of 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne has spent his last day in office. Friday marked the end of a decades long career with the department serving at every level, from patrolman to top cop. In an Police Chief office with empty walls ready for the next man to take the helm, Payne sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to reflect on his time as police chief.

"I can’t say that I’m glad that it’s here, but it’s time, and its time to move on," Payne said. "I’m proud of the time I spent as chief and hopefully I made a difference out there."

Payne is the first Black man to ever serve as Chief of Police in Grand Rapids. Sworn in in July of 2019, he wanted his officers to become more engaged and present in the community, particularly the minority communities around the city. He feels the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on that effort.

"My hope was to bridge that gap between communities of law enforcement and any minority community," Said Payne.

Replacing Payne on Monday will be Eric Winstrom, who previously served as a commander in the Chicago Police Department. Payne hopes new leadership will allow GRPD to evolve - something he thinks law enforcement should be consistently striving for.

Payne's first full year as chief was the most deadly in terms of gun violence in the city's history. Despite that, he does not have specific regrets from his time at the helm. He says the job required him to be available 24/7 no matter where he was or what he was doing. He says it put a cloud over his family life, and he is looking forward to dropping his daughter off at college, and spending more time with his son.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.