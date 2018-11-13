GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the first time in tournament history, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give champion donated a portion of her winnings back to the Simply Give program.

Tournament representatives and So Yeon Ryu, from the Republic of Korea, announced the $100,000 donation to the program Tuesday. The program stocks the shelves of the Meijer's food pantry partners across the Midwest.

“On Pro-am day, I was joined with the CEO of Meijer and had a chance to learn more about the Simply Give program,” Ryu said. “I decided to donate to the program if I win this tournament, and that became my motivation. I am very happy that I could keep the promise to myself.”

The Meijer LPGA Classic happened at the Blythefield Country Club from June 12-17 to watch a competitive field of 144 world-class golfers play 72 holes of stroke play. Ultimately, Ryu shot 21 under par in the final round to claim the title as Meijer LPGA Classic champion. She won $300,000 from the $2 million purse, which is shared among the Top 10 players.

“Thanks to So Yeon Ryu’s generosity, the impact of the Meijer LPGA Classic is extended to additional hungry neighbors in the communities we serve,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President & CEO. “I had the opportunity to spend time with her during tournament week and explain the importance of the Simply Give program. We’re thankful at just how much she appreciates, and supports, what our tournament is trying to accomplish.”

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic was the fifth annual tournament benefiting the Meijer Simply Give program. Together with Ryu’s donation, the five tournaments have generated $4.3 million for food pantries across the Midwest.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will return to Blythefield Country Club from June 11-16, 2019.

