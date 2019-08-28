OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than $23,000 worth of school supplies were collected for hundreds of students in Ottawa County after this years Stuff the Bus drive.

The Greater Ottawa County United Way made the announcement on the success Wednesday morning. The non-project got $23,120 worth of supplies and backpacks to distribute to students.

The school supplies and backpack drive took place from July 23 until August 6. Community members could drop off their donations to area Fifth Third Bank locations, the Loutit District Library, the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and the WHTC/The Van Radio Station.

Alongside community members, more than 20 area businesses hosted in-house Stuff the Bus drives to gather supplies.

During the past couple of weeks, 475 backpacks full of school supplies were distributed to local students at the Grand Haven and Holland Salvation Army locations.

