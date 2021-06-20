Depression in men often goes undiagnosed and untreated, presents itself differently

Statistics show that depression is a leading contributor to mortality through heart disease and stress-related medical conditions, suicide, addiction and violence.

June is Men’s Health Month so the team at Pine Rest has turned its attention to men’s MENTAL health.

Statistics show that depression is a leading contributor to mortality through heart disease and stress-related medical conditions, suicide, addiction and violence. It contributes to marital and family problems as well as lower subjective quality of life. Depression affects how we think, feel, and function. It’s also a leading cause of disability.

Gordon Greer is a therapist with Pine Rest and he said men’s depression often goes undiagnosed or untreated because of something called "stealth" depression, the way it presents itself differently than it does for women.

Greer wrote an article about men and depression for the Pine Rest website: Men Do Depression Differently.

