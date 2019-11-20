Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is partnering with world-class organizations like Van Andel Institute, Harvard University and Columbia University to research the causes of mental illness and neuropsychiatric disorders. The goal is that with better understanding of depression, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease and more, we can accelerate the understanding and availability of targeted treatment options.

Early this year, Pine Rest announced it was participating in a couple large and important national research studies; one on detecting suicide risk and the other on treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

In this interview, we invited Dr. Eric Achtyes, Director of Pine Rest Research, to tell us more about the important research happening at Pine Rest.

Learn more about research at Pine Rest: https://pinerest.org/professional-education/research/

