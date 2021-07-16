New Pine Rest Clinic keeps patients connected and may even save lives

This summer, Pine Rest launched a new program to provide a higher level of support after patients leave the hospital.

It’s called the Transition Clinic, and it’s the first of its kind in West Michigan. Clinic manager Tess Parker said the program keeps patients connected to critical services and may even save lives. Parker said The Transition Clinic provides adults (age 18 years and up) rapid access to behavioral health services for up to 90 days after discharge from a higher level of care.

Patients are seen within seven days of discharge by a therapist, psychiatric advanced practitioner, and case manager and remain with the clinic until they are fully established with their long-term care provider. Patients discharging from higher levels of care are at high-risk for suicide. Making timely follow-up appointments is essential and lifesaving. Unfortunately, behavioral health services are in high-demand and at times patients are waiting up-to 90 days to be seen.

The Transition Clinic allows them to be seen quickly after discharge and ensures that they have the resources and support they need to make it to their next appointments.

Currently, all visits are virtual. Soon the clinic will have a physical location and will offer in-person appointments to meet the needs of their patients. Learn more at https://www.pinerest.org/locations/transition-clinic/ or call 800-678-5500.

