Get ahold of pandemic travel anxiety so it doesn’t ruin your trip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us Northerners enjoy flying to a warmer destination during the cold winter months. However, some may be feeling anxious about pandemic concerns like being in close proximity to others in airports and airplanes, negative tests, testing delays or travel bans that could cancel or delay the trip.

Jean Hothaus is a social worker at Pine Rest and she joined us to talk about managing pandemic travel anxiety.

She said, first of all, it’s a normal reaction and stressed-out travelers should separate facts, feelings and opinions. She advised it is best to focus on what you can control and be gracious to yourself. Hothaus said her advice applies to any anxiety-inducing situation.

You can read more about managing anxiety at www.pinerest.org/anxiety.

