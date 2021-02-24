Pine Rest adapts to serve psychiatric patients with COVID-19

Dr. Bill Sanders is the Chief Medical Officer at Pine Rest and he joined us to talk about how the organization has been able to pivot in these challenging times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For an adult struggling with a mental health condition the decision to seek help can be difficult.

When their needs demand in-patient care, Pine Rest offers the safety and security each person deserves. And now, in the midst of a global pandemic, Pine Rest is also meeting the needs of patients who may be COVID-positive by transforming a building on their campus into a Special Care Unit.

Dr. Bill Sanders is the Chief Medical Officer at Pine Rest and he joined us to talk about how the organization has been able to pivot in these challenging times.

Learn more about Pine Rest and the Special Care Unit here: Special Care Unit for COVID-positive patients.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.