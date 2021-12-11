Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services holds open interviews for a variety of positions

The pandemic has had a profound impact on our lives, lifestyles and livelihoods, and Pine Rest is seeing an unprecedented surge in need for behavioral health therapy and has an urgent need for psychologists, social workers and counselors to help provide treatment for as many as possible in their outpatient network.
Learn more about therapist positions at Pine Rest, benefits and more at www.pinerest.org/therapist.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is holding open interviews every Tuesday for the rest of year starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Open Interviews 2021
Bring your resume. No appointment necessary.
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. through the end of the year
Postma Center (Building C, Entrance C2)
Grand Rapids Campus at 300 68th Street
Pine Rest is hiring for many positions including:
- Therapists
- RNs and LPNs
- Psychiatric technicians
- Nurse technicians
- Environmental services
- Employee scheduling
- Clinical and administrative support
- General maintenance
Pine Rest is offering start-up bonuses for many positions including nursing, therapists, case managers, psychiatric and nurse technicians, environmental services technicians and medical assistants. Learn more about specific positions and benefits at https://www.pinerest.org/join-our-team/.
