The holidays can be a challenging time for those who are in recovery

For those in early recovery it may seem that sobriety and having fun at holiday events don't mix, but that's not necessarily the case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season often includes invitations to events traditionally associated with drinking. For those in early recovery it may seem that sobriety and having fun at those events don’t mix, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Samantha Binns from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joined us with some tips on how to plan for an enjoyable and sober holiday season. Binns said it requires planning: what to drink, what to do at the event so you don’t focus on the drinking, getting others involved in the fun to support you, and knowing when to call it quits.

She suggested taking your own non-alcoholic drinks along, even finding ways to make some traditional holiday beverages without the alcohol. Binns said entertainment is a good way to shift attention away from the alcohol. She had some suggestions:

Play a board or card game

Ask everyone to bring their favorite childhood games

Go sledding or ice skating

Make ornaments and decorate the tree

Go on a holiday light tour

Go caroling in your neighborhood

Have a holiday movie marathon

Hold a white elephant exchange

Binns said promoting food as a focal point at a holiday get-together can change the tone of the gathering as well as reduce the amount of alcohol. She suggested having a cookie bake-off and exchange, decorating cookies, making gingerbread houses, or holding a competition for the best holiday-themed dip, appetizer, or mocktail. Vote for a winner and award a sober-friendly prize, such as a coffee gift card.

Binns said it can be helpful to have someone supportive and sober with you to rely on during moments of temptation, and if you feel, at some point, like you’ve had enough, that’s where an exit plan comes in handy.

Binns said, “socializing is an important part of recovery, but it’s good to know when you’re maxed out.”

She advised folks to plan ahead by driving themselves to the event so they can leave when they need to.

“Nothing is more important than your recovery,” Binns said. “Now is the time to be ‘selfish.’ You need to do what is best for you and those who support you will understand when you need to leave earlier than expected.”

Find more mental health resources, information about services, or to schedule an appointment with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, call 866-852-4001 or visit their website at www.pinerest.org/addiction.

