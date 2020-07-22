Pine Rest offers help in coping with loneliness and depression brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

A recent report by Pine Rest predicts up to a 32% increase in statewide suicide rates tied to the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feelings of isolation and loneliness have been common during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those feelings can be very stressful.

A recent report out of Pine Rest predicts up to a 32% increase in statewide suicide rates tied to the pandemic. Jean Holthaus is manager of the Pine Rest teletherapy clinic and she had some tips for coping with all that stress.

You can read more about the Pine Rest report here: COVID whitepaper Or, connect with professional help at Pine Rest at www.pinerest.org.

